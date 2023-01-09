March 1, 1954 - Jan. 4, 2023

NORMAL — Virginia "Ginny" Ann Rude, 68, of Normal, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at her residence surrounded by family. She was born in Oak Park, IL to Walter S. and Betty L. (Buck) Racutt and married the love of her life, Gary A. Rude on January 18, 1974. He preceded her in passing on December 6, 2011, after 37 years of marriage.

Surviving are her children: Christopher E. (Laura E.) Rude of Pekin, IL, Melissa A. (Michael F. Donovan) Larson of Bloomington, IL, and Nicholas A. (Amy L.) Rude of Hudson, IL; grand pups: Odin Harpua, Oliver McRupp; grandchildren: Reece and Rylee Larson, Nadia, Arthur, and Wanda Rude; daughter-in-love, Cathy Lillig; and her three children: Amber, James, and Alex; siblings, four sisters; five nephews; six nieces; and a special sister with two additional special nieces.

Family meant everything to Ginny, yet she also never met a stranger. If you knew her, she treated you like family.

She is also preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers.

Cremation rites have been accorded with East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 14, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Bloomington, 2502 East College Avenue, Bloomington, IL 61704. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to First Baptist Church of Bloomington, 2502 E. College Ave., Bloomington, IL 61704 to be earmarked for The Fellowship Fund.

