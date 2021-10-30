GALESBURG — Virginia Alice Middaugh (nee Adams) (89) died peacefully at home in Galesburg, IL, on Sunday, October 24, 2021.

Ginny was born on July 17, 1932, at the height of the Great Depression, to young parents Paul and Helen Adams. She was born in Clinton, IL, and grew up nearby in the village of Lane, where Paul owned a service station, and Helen kept the books and the house, and tended to the small family. In 1951, Ginny married Raymond Moss, and, after Ray was discharged from the military and finished law school in Chicago, they settled back in Clinton, IL. Together they had three sons: David Michael, Timothy Edward, and Thomas Paul. After that marriage ended, she married Frederick Edwin Middaugh and moved to Galesburg, IL, where she was step-mother to Peggy, Patty, Dan and Janet Middaugh.

Ginny loved travel and adventure. As a girl, she traveled the country with her parents and missed a high school dance for a family trip to Texas and Mexico. Later, she and her own family traveled America in a camper trailer, visiting every state in the continental US, including Alaska in 1970. She and her husband Ed, also traveled extensively, and in her later years, she continued on her own. She has visited Egypt and Israel, Germany, Austria, Italy, France, England and Ireland. She loved the ocean, and she loved the mountains, and the sound of a waterfall could transport her.

She is survived by children: David Moss (Margaret), Timothy Moss (Alice), Thomas Moss (Tina Dorow), Patty Middaugh Richert (Bob Richert), Daniel Robert Middaugh, Janet B. Middaugh; grandchildren: Christopher Moss (Erin), Aleksandra Moss, and John Moss;and great-grandchild, Thea Moss.

She was preceded in death by her parents Paul Adams and mother Helen Wright Adams; her Aunt Wilma Wright; her spouse, Frederick Edwin Middaugh; and step-daughter Peggy Lynn Middaugh McGraw (Ed McGraw).

Cremation will be accorded. A visitation will be held at Hinchliff-Pearson-West Funeral Directors and Cremation Service Galesburg Chapel on Saturday, November 6, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., followed by a private interment that afternoon for family in Clinton, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Beacon of Hope - National Hospice Partnership Foundation; Attn: Ashley Burns; 102 E. Main Street; Galesburg, IL, 61401. Online condolences may be made at www.h-p-w.com.