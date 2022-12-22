July 12, 1948 - Dec. 19, 2022

CHATSWORTH — Virginia A. Flessner, 74, of Chatsworth, IL, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 , at Gold Water Care Facility in Pontiac.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Chatsworth with Pastor Rich Likeness officiating. A visitation will be held the same day from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will be held privately at a later date in West Lawn Cemetery in Cullom. Calvert and Martin Funeral Home in Chatsworth is in charge of the arrangements.

Virginia was born on July 12, 1948, in Fairbury, IL, the daughter of Leo and Rosella (Dietterle) Dietz. Her mother, Rosie Dietz survives in Pontiac. She married Philip Haren on March 12, 1967. He preceded her in death on February 27, 1996. She married Jim Flessner on August 18, 2003, in Tucson, AZ. He survives in Chatsworth.

Also surviving are her children: Brian (Christine) Haren of Cullom, Eric Haren of Batavia, and Aryan Haren of Antioch; stepchildren: Cindy (Andy) Wood of Tuscola, and Mark Flessner of Elmhurst; grandchildren: Laura (Tim) Holohan, Lindsay (Cody Mahoney) Haren, Logan (Rena Schoonover) Haren, Haley Haren, Harper Haren, Liam Dohman, Christian Wood, Courtney Wood, Olivia Flessner, and Blake Flessner; great-grandchildren: Peyton Holohan, Parker Holohan, Rylee Mahoney, and one on the way, Raelynn Grace; siblings: Roger (Jan) Dietz of Saunemin, Louise Holcomb of Springfield, Doris (Danny) Whitecotton of El Paso, Eugene (Trish) Dietz of Texas, Donna (John) Cutsinger of Allerton, and Mary Ann Anderson of New Lenox.

Virginia was preceded in death by her first husband, Philip Haren; her father, Leo Dietz; and her brother, Richard Dietz.

Virginia was a graduate from Cullom High School in 1966. She was a member of the EUB Methodist River Church in Charlotte, where she used to teach Sunday School. When they closed, she became a member of the Cullom United Methodist Church. Upon moving to Chatsworth, Virginia became a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church where she has attended many years with her husband. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 613 in Chatsworth and was a member of the Cullom Jr. Fair Association. Virginia also coached Cullom Little League and was a leader in Livingston County 4-H for many years. She loved spending time with family and friends, especially going to sporting activities for her grandkids. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Memorials can be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Chatsworth, or to the American Legion Post in Chatsworth, or to a donation of your choice.

