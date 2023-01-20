Sept. 28, 1927 - Jan. 17, 2023

KANKAKEE — The mortal life of Virgil S. Sancken, Kankakee, ended on January 17, 2023.

He is survived by his son, Gregory S. Sancken (Lynne) of Tolono, IL; his daughter, Sara L. Luse (Steve) of Decorah, IA; and his brother, J. Marshall Sancken of Pontiac, IL. In addition, he is survived by seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. His wife of 68 years, Irma Jean (Hogle) Sancken, died in 2017.

The family wishes to thank his caregiver and associate, Mrs. Melissa Brown, for all her help over the years.

Virgil was born on September 28, 1927, in Emington, IL, to John and Florence (Grenter) Sancken. He farmed during the 1940s and 1950s, attending college as an adult at Olivet Nazarene University in the 1960s. Upon graduation, he was employed by Public Aid of Kankakee County for 11 years, eventually serving as the superintendent.

He was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. As a believer in the "ministry of the common life" he sought to respect each individual, regardless of race, origin or gender. Through his relationship with Quaker theologian D. Elton Trueblood, and the Yokefellow Institute, he became convinced of his need to do volunteer service. He was a Boy Scouts of America adult member for 31 years and received the Honor of the Key award. He also served as a trustee at Evenglow Health Center in Pontiac for 28 years.

He and his late wife traveled to McCurdy School in New Mexico for many years to volunteer. They also served as representatives in Japan at the Asian Rural Institute. He was a 75-year member of the Illinois Farm Bureau.

In his later years, Virgil put down his reminiscences of people he knew in a book he called Flashbacks. He had copies printed for his friends and family. Virgil believed in up-to-date faming practices, knowing that "you can't use the time behind you." He believed in Matthew 11:29-30 (Take my yoke upon you and learn from me... For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.) and kept the mottos "Be of good cheer" and "Keep looking up."

Donations in Virgil's memory can be made to Riverside Medical Center Foundation, the Kankakee County Farm Bureau Foundation, or St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Kankakee.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. His remains were donated to medical science.