April 16, 1939 - June 1, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Virgil Malinowski, 83, of Bloomington, passed away June 1, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington. Private services will be held for the family.

Virgil was born on April 16, 1939 in Bloomington, son of Alfred and Angie (Urly) Malinowski.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59-years, Betty Malinowski of Bloomington; daughter, Cindy Gerike of Loveland, OH; son, Randy (Donna) Malinowski of Bloomington; grandchildren: Jen (Ryan) Niezgoda, Brad Gerike, Andy Malinowski, Katy Jo (John) Moreland, Christina (Eric) Smith; and five great-grandchildren. Also surviving are brothers: Bud Malinowski of Bloomington, Joe (Judy) Malinowski of Goodfield, Jim (Aretta) Malinowski of Bloomington; and sister-in-law, Pat Malinowski of Georgetown, TX.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Candy Emery; sisters: Margaret Nelson and Joyce Malinowski; brothers, Bob and Lyle Malinowski, and great-granddaughter, Lila Niezgoda.

Virgil graduated from Normal Community High School in 1958. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps for three years. Virgil was a Scout Master for Troop 38 for eight-years, umpired for over ten-years, and refereed basketball for ten-years.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington or Carle Cancer Institute in Normal.

