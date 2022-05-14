Virgil M. Jacobs

Dec. 18, 1930 - May 13, 2022

MACKINAW - Virgil M. Jacobs, 91, a long-time resident of Mackinaw, IL, passed away peacefully Friday, May 13, 2022, at The Villas of Hollybrook, Morton IL. Virgil was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather as well as an important member of the Mackinaw community.

His funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Mackinaw Christian Church. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, also at the church. He will be laid to rest in the Mackinaw Cemetery following the service. Haensel-Oswald Funeral Home in Mackinaw is handling the arrangements.

Virgil was born in Grayville, IL, to Carrie and Virgil Jacobs on December 18, 1930. He attended Grayville High School where he was a three-sport athlete. He enrolled at Eastern Illinois University where he ran track until he entered the Air Force in 1951 during the Korean War. He met his wife Lee while both served at Fort Snelling AFB In Minnesota. Lee and Virgil were married on November 30, 1954, in Chadwick, IL. He was honorably discharged in 1954, and returned to Eastern, graduating in 1957.

Virgil and Lee moved to Deer Creek in 1957, then on to Mackinaw in 1958, where Virgil was employed as a teacher and coach. He later became the Principal and Superintendent of schools at Deer Creek Mackinaw, serving for a total of 32-years. He received his Master's Degree in Public Education from Illinois State University in 1964. In 1990, the District Board of Education honored Virgil for his years of service by naming the new high school gymnasium after him. Virgil and Lee celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in 2020.

Virgil was preceded in death by his wife and parents.

He is survived by his sons: Gary Jacobs and wife, Michele of Springfield, IL, and David Jacobs and wife, Roxane of Montgomery Village, MD; his granddaughters: Rachel Drummond and husband, Scott of Silver Spring MD, Rebecca Jacobs and husband, Legonn Haskins of Olney MD, Anna Albers and her husband, TJ of Springfield IL; and grandson, Tanner Jacobs and his wife, Dr. Nina Pacholec of Springfield IL. He has four great-grandchildren: Kenley Jacobs, Ella and Harper Drummond, and Brady Albers.

Lee and Virgil were members of the Mackinaw Christian Church. Virgil was one of the founding members of the Mackinaw Lions Club and past president, member of the Mackinaw Legion, founding member of the Deer Creek Mackinaw Education Foundation, and an Elder and Board Member for the Christian Church. He was an avid Chicago White Sox, Bears, and Bulls Fan. He enjoyed playing card games with friends and attending high school sporting events.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Deer Creek Mackinaw Education Foundation or Mackinaw Christian Church.

To send condolences to the family, please visit www.haenselfuneralhome.com.