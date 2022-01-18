EUREKA — Virgil E. Punke, 76, of Springville, TN, formerly of Eureka, passed away at 1:00 a.m., Friday, December 31, 2021 at Henry County Medical Center in TN.

Born September 8, 1945 in Bloomington to Clarence and Grace Gordon Punke, he married Diana Saville on December 26, 1998 in Eureka. She survives.

Also surviving are his four sons: Robert (Teri), Scott (Susan), Todd (Lori), Victor (Elizabeth) Punke; two stepchildren: Renee Lundeen and Chad Lundeen; one brother, Harold "Herman" (Oleda) Punke; seventeen grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Violet Heller.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, and one brother.

Memorial services will be at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Liberty Bible Church in Eureka. Visitation will be from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Rev. Tom Zobrist will officiate and David Brown will give the Eulogy. Burial will be in Olio Cemetery. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home is handling the details.

Memorial contributions can be made to Heart House or to Eureka Presbyterian Church.

