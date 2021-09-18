EL PASO — Virgil E. Donze, 99, of El Paso passed away at 10:25 a.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

He was born on June 1, 1922 to Louis and Rose Wagner Donze. He married Margaret Guard on September 10, 1943 in Camp Robinson, Arkansas. She survives.

Virgil is survived by his wife, Margaret; son, Richard (Adrienne) of Rochester, MN; son, Robert (Bernadette) of Downers Grove, IL; daughter, Rebecca of El Paso; seven grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Edith and brother, Byron.

First Lieutenant Donze proudly served with the 561st Field Artillery in five campaigns, Normandy, Northern France, Ardennes-Alsace, Rhineland and Central Europe during WWII. He retired from the US Postal Service.

Private family graveside services will be held on Tuesday at Evergreen Cemetery in El Paso where military rites will be accorded at the grave. Pastor Russell Zehr will officiate. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso is handling arrangements for the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriner's Children's Hospital or El Paso Rescue Squad. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.