Virgil A. Butler

Virgil was the first Eagle Scout honored in the Orland Park, IL, troop. He attended Blackburn college and graduated from the University of Illinois. Virgil taught one year in Paxton, IL, before being drafted into the US Army in 1952. In 1954 after being discharged from the military, Virgil started teaching at Heyworth High School until his retirement in 1983. At Heyworth he taught agriculture, industrial arts, and was the FFA advisor. He also worked many summers for Funks G Hybrids. After retirement, Virgil & Marilyn owned and operated VI-MAR ceramics for more than 20-years. Virgil was a member of the United Church of Heyworth for 64-years where he served in many capacities including being a key volunteer for their food pantry. He was a long-time member of the Heyworth and then Bloomington Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed working in his yard and garden.