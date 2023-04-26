Aug. 29, 1930 - April 17, 2023

CARLOCK — On the evening of April 17, 2023, Virgene Joy Olson Winchester, 92, left this world to enter eternal life.

A private funeral was held on April 21, 2023, at White Oak Carlock Cemetery.

"Joy" as all have known her was in fact truly a joy. Born in Minneapolis, MN, on August 29, 1930, to Harry and Marjory Olson during the great depression. During childhood she recalled the real treat of having to obtain five cents to buy an ice cream cone. Living during those tough times was the family of four children in a one room shack with no running water, the bathtub would be filled with water carried by a pail and Joy would have to bathe last because she was the oldest of four children.

Joy recalled how she was embarrassed in grade school because she had an assignment to use newspaper clippings and her family could not afford the newspaper. Even though there was not a lot of money Joy loved and excelled at school with exceptional talent in band, orchestra, and baton twirling. Through the years she received major awards as majorette, including Minnesota State Championship Baton Twirler.

Upon graduation at Edison High School in Minneapolis, Joy had worked various part-time jobs to have enough money for her freshman year at the University of Minnesota. She was chosen to be secretary in the student newspaper, The Minnesota Daily. This is where she met her future husband, Marvin W. Winchester. Marvin was a senior at the university through the WWII G.I. bill. Joy and Marvin were married on December 23, 1950.

Marvin and Joy began their new life together with Marvin's job in 1951, paying $56 for a five-and-a-half-day work week. Through the 1950s Marvin had various advertising manager positions in different states until he landed at State Farm Insurance in 1959 and retired in 1991. During the 1950s, Marvin and Joy had two children, Barbara Joy (Roger) Friday, of Eureka, and Jon Dean Winchester, of Carlock. In the late 1960s came a surprise addition to the family with the birth of twin girls, Angela E. (Steven) Nink, of St. Charles, and Krista.

Joy was continually involved and taught her passion as drummer and majorette. The "Joy School of Baton" was established in 1951, and as she and Marvin would re-locate, Joy would continue to teach. Every summer Joy would look forward to the Danvers Band concerts playing drums.

Joy was a wonderful mother and friend to everyone. She was a woman with spunk, one would not disagree with her without an adequate response. She had character and was genuine. Joy was the most loving and caring person one could know, and she would help anyone in need. "My dear mother you were a blessing to me and to countless others."

Surviving are her children; siblings: Sandra, Dean (Marcia) Olson, of Rice, MN; grandchildren: Adam W. (Amber) Winchester, of El Paso, Monica Friday, of Arlington Heights, Brent Friday, of Eureka, Jonah and Max Nink, of St. Charles, and Hannah Morrow, of Normal.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and a sister, Phyllis.