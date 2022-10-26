Nov. 25, 1928 - Oct. 24, 2022

FLANAGAN — Violet Evangeline Stalter, 93, of Normal, formerly of Flanagan, passed away at 12:29 a.m. on Monday, October 24, 2022, at McLean County Nursing Home in Normal.

Her funeral service will be on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at Prairieview Mennonite Church in Flanagan with Pastor Brian Veeder officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. in the Family Life Center at the church. Burial will be in Waldo Twp. Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Wycliffe Bible Translators. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Flanagan is in charge of arrangements.

Violet was born on November 25, 1928, in Rantoul, a daughter to Ivan and LuElla Conrad Good. She married Roland K. Stalter in Fisher, IL, on July 15, 1949. He preceded her in death in 2014.

Surviving are her children: Helen (Ura) Gingerich, Goshen, IN, Mervin (Barb) Stalter, Monticello, Doris (Jerry) Foster, Mahomet; daughter-in-law, Peggy Stalter, Gibson City; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; brother, Leland Good, Wauseon, OH; Loren Good, Rockingham, VA; sisters: Dolorez Roth, Gibson City, Bernelle Kanagy, Wichita, KS; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one infant daughter; one son, and two brothers.

Violet graduated from Fisher High School. She was a busy farmer's wife in the Chenoa area from 1949-1972, then in Chatsworth from 1972-1984. Lots of iced tea and her chocolate chip cookies were made and served during those farming years. She moved with her husband to Wisconsin in 1984. She raised a large garden while also freezing and canning produce every year. Violet especially liked flowers and had a very green thumb. Violet also provided in home elderly care while in Wisconsin. In July 2007, they moved to a duplex apartment at Meadows Mennonite Community until May 2014, when they relocated to Mercy Creek assisted living.

Her faith in God was a very intricate part of her life. Violet was involved with ladies sewing at Waldo Mennonite Church now, Prairieview Mennonite Church, and at Spare N Share in Gridley. She was still donating blood just prior to moving to Mercy Creek. Violet enjoyed reading, bird watching, baking, and sharing baked items.