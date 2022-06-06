June 24, 1918 - June 3, 2022

CHENOA — Viola M. Atkins, 103, formerly of Chenoa, IL, died at 7:23 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022 at Heritage Health, Bloomington, IL.

Mrs. Atkins was born June 24, 1918 in Lawndale Twp., Weston, IL, the daughter of John and Maggie (Hougham) Winterland. She married Earl Atkins on February 4, 1937 at the Lincoln Street Methodist Church, Chicago, IL. They farmed the family farm south of Chenoa until retirement in 1986. He preceded her in death on August 4, 2004.

Survivors include her children: Sandra (Jerry) Whalen, Lexington, IL, Merle Atkins, Jeffersonville, PA; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by two brothers, three sisters and one grandson.

Mrs. Atkins grew up on the family farm south of Weston with four siblings. She was a graduate of Fairbury Township High School Class of 1936 and attended Brown's Business College, Bloomington. She was a retired farm wife who enjoyed crocheting, knitting, quilting, miscellaneous needlework, was a drapery seamstress, provided alterations and was a craft show exhibitor. She was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening. She also was an avid euchre player and always enjoyed a game of cards.

Mrs. Atkins was a charter member of the Sunbeam Club of Fairbury, and a member of the Chenoa Women's Club, the Chenoa Library Club, Bill's Band of Chenoa, and the Chenoa United Methodist Church.

Her visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022 followed by her funeral at 10:30 a.m. at the Chenoa United Methodist Church. Pastor Deb Honegger will officiate. Burial will be in Chenoa Twp. Cemetery. The family suggests memorials be given to the Chenoa Public Library or the Chenoa Peace Meals. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa is assisting with arrangements.

An online guest registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.