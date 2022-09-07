Viola Hinthorne

April 12, 1930 - Aug. 30, 2022

ROANOKE — Viola J. Hinthorne, 92, of Roanoke, formerly of El Paso, IL, passed away on Tuesday August 30, 2022, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.

She was born on April 12, 1930, in Mattoon, IL, to Harry S. and Lucy Ann Mitchell Scott. She married Laurence "Bud" Hinthorne on September 7, 1946, in El Paso, IL. He passed away on January 10, 2013.

Surviving is one son, Jeff (Diane) Hinthorne of El Paso; two daughters: Ruth Rutledge and Janet (Randy) Pomeranke both of Roanoke; two daughters-in-law: Debbie Hinthorne of Ft. Myers, FL, Karlene Hinthorne of Ft. Gaines, GA; 25 grandchildren; 52 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three sons: Jim, Harry, and John Hinthorne; one daughter, Pat Blue; three sons-in-law: Rich Knepp, Larry Rutledge, and Dale Blue; two grandsons: Scott and Tony Hinthorne; three brothers; and one sister.

Vi worked at GE in Bloomington for 25 years. After retirement she worked at the El Paso Antique Mall.

She was a member of the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church where funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday September 7, 2022. Church Ministers will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday September 6, 2022, at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke and from 9:00 -9:45 a.m. on Wednesday prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in Hinthorne Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke, Richard Knepp Memorial at OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois, or Apostolic Christian LifePoints.

