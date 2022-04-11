Aug. 11, 1940 - Apr. 8, 2022

NORMAL — Viola Denzer, 81, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022 at Mclean County Nursing home in Normal, IL. She was born Viola Mae Summers on August 11, 1940, Bloomington, IL. She was a 1958 graduate of Bloomington High School. She married Jerome (Jerry) K. Denzer on June 7, 1959.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry of Bloomington; children: Rick (Sue) Denzer and Tammy Denzer of Bloomington, and Karen Elits of Normal; grandchildren: Amy (Adam) Wood of Columbus, OH, Kathryn (Ben) Justus of Orion, IL, and Carson Denzer of Bloomington; great-grandchildren: Isaiah, Judah, Asher, Jeremiah, and Levi Wood all of Columbus, OH. She is also survived by her sister, Virginia Burns of Bloomington; sister-in-law, Pauline Denzer of Dawson, IL, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Charles S. and Lorraine Saxton Summers; brother, Charles W. Summers; daughter, Janice Denzer; son-in-law, Rick Eilts; great-grandson, Jay Justus; and many other beloved family members.

Viola retired from the Eureka Vacuum Company after 25 years of service in 1999. She loved spoiling her dog Bailey, watching basketball games, and eating sweet treats. When her children were young, she enjoyed annual family vacations, bowling league, and late nights playing card games with friends; where she was a "Rummy Queen". When her grandchildren came along, she went above and beyond to support them and invest in all aspects of their lives. She was the best mother and grandmother anyone could hope for.

Viola loved and cared deeply for her family. She showed that love in so many ways, seen and unseen. She never missed the opportunity to capture an important memory, a camera always in hand. She truly understood the meaning behind "life is short" and was faithful in supporting others in times of need.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022, from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at the Minier Christian Church, 405 E. Stringtown Rd., Minier, IL and from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. on Friday at the church. Her funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at the Minier Christian Church, Minier, IL, Pastor Randy Justus presiding. A lunch reception will be held immediately following the service at the church. Her graveside service will be 2:00 p.m., Friday at Lantz Cemetery, 1950 North Rd., Carlock, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made in Viola's name to the Central Illinois Alzheimer's Association Chapter (Home Office 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601), the Humane Society of Central Illinois (423 N. Kays Dr., Normal, IL 61761), or the Heartland FFA Alumni Association (Rich Hubble, Treasurer, 1405 Cashel Drive, Bloomington, IL 61704).

