May 27, 1930 - June 22, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Viola C. Kothe, 92 died on June 22, 2022, at Luther Oaks.

Her funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Christ Lutheran Church, Normal, with Pastors Jonathan Huehn and Timothy Fitzner officiating. Entombment will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington. Visitation will be before the funeral from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the church.

She was born May 27, 1930, in Addison, IL, the daughter of Bernhard and Clara Finke Ahrens. She married Albert Kothe on September 12, 1953, in Addison.

She is survived by one son, Kevin (Doris) Bloomington; two grandsons: Jonathan and Joshua Kothe; one sister, Norma Kothe. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Albert; a brother, Gerhard Ahrens; and a sister, Laura Brumund.

Vi was employed in clerical and financial related fields. Prior to her retirement in 1983, she has worked for the Bank of Illinois, Prairie State Bank and the Bank of Lexington.

She was a lifelong Lutheran and a member of Christ Lutheran Church.

In her retirement, she enjoyed playing bridge and spending time with her family and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman is in charge of arrangements.