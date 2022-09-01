Jan. 1, 1943 - Aug. 30, 2022

HEYWORTH — Victor P. Jurgelas, 79, of Heyworth, passed away at 2:41 a.m., Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, surrounded by his family; and is now walking with Diego on the streets of Heaven.

His funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bloomington with Rev. Greg Nelson officiating. Burial will be in Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

Memorials may be directed to the Children's Miracle Network, Peoria or Sugar Grove Nature Center, Funks Grove.

Victor was born January 1, 1943, in Lithuania, the son of Vincent and Herta Konrad Jurgelas. He married Mary Michaeline Cremeens on November 27, 1965, in Bloomington. She survives.

He is also survived by three daughters: Stefanie (Chad) Dixon, Heyworth, Beth (Kevin) McGhee, Mesa, AZ, and Vicki (Byron) Stalter, Scottsdale, AZ; four granddaughters: Danielle and Lauren Dixon and Shelby and Sydney Stalter; three great-granddaughters: Silas, Kinsley and Lakyn; a sister, Ruth Dickerson, Downs; a sister-in-law, Judy Jurgelas, Lexington; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant daughter; two brothers: Steven and Ernest Jurgelas; his parents-in-law, Chris and Helen Cremeens.

Victor graduated from University High School and attended Illinois State University. He worked in the tool-and-die department at General Electric in Bloomington, for over forty years, retiring in 2003.

Victor worked hard his entire life and was a jack of all trades that could make or fix anything; our very own McGuyver. He was an avid bow hunter, enjoyed golf, but especially loved being with his family. He never knew a stranger and his generosity will live on thru all who knew him.

He will be most remembered as an amazing son, brother, uncle and friend but was proudest of being a husband, Dad, Grandpa and Great-Grandpa of ALL girls. He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him.

