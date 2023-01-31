Oct. 17, 1960 - Jan. 29, 2023

NORMAL — Vicki L. Tanner, 62, of Normal, passed away at 9:40 a.m., Sunday, January 29, 2023, at her home.

Visitation will be from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m., Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, followed by a funeral service at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Dave Van Houwe officiating. A private family burial will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens, Kankakee.

Memorials may be directed to Eastview Christian Church Special Education or Gentiva Hospice.

Vicki was born October 17, 1960, in Kankakee, the daughter of Roland Edmund and June Marie (Christiansen) Tanner. They preceded her in death along with a sister, Rhonda Moorhouse.

She is survived by four siblings: Roxanne (Mark) Forgrave, Brownsburg, IN; Jody Lintzenich, Antioch, TN; Michelle (Randy) Hodges, Inverness, FL; and Mark (Londa) Tanner, Kankakee; many nieces and nephews.

Vicki received a Bachelor's Degree in Social Work from Olivet Nazarene University and a Master's Degree in Special Education from Illinois State University. She was a special education teacher for many years, working at Unit 5 and WCSEA at Roanoke-Benson.

Vicki loved working outdoors in her yard, biking, walking, and traveling, especially to Mackinac Island. In her past she had hosted a foreign exchange student from Russia; and had two Dachshunds, named Cinder and Pixie.

Her life expressed her faith in Christ, and she attended Eastview Christian Church.

Vicki had wonderful friends and neighbors and will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.