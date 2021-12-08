BLOOMINGTON — Vicki Crane, 82, of Bloomington, passed away at 12:21 p.m., Monday, December 6, 2021, at her home.

Vicki was born May 15, 1939, the daughter of Harold and Dorothy Klopp Fink. She married Jerry Crane on August 2, 1958, in Emden.

Survivors include one son, Todd Crane, of Palm Desert, CA; two daughters: Tonya (Nathan) Bassett and Tasha (Ben) Tandy, both of Bloomington; five grandchildren: Brandon (Joli) Crane and Christopher Crane, Mitchell (Aly) Daugherty and Shelby (Dustin) Wall and Isabela Herrera; and three great-grandchildren: Harlow and Fiona Wall and Jack Daugherty.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sister, Valerie, and one son, Tim.

Vicki was employed by Lincoln Office Environments from 1984 until her retirement in 2003, where she was Executive Assistant to the VP of Sales, and later Quality Manager. Vicki's husband, Jerry, was one of the founders of Camp Griesheim Retreat Center, and she served as the scheduler from 1977-2017. She was a lifelong member of St. Peter Lutheran Church.

Like most, Vicki's life tapestry was interwoven with so much joy along with pain and loss. It was through the pain and loss she was able to journey alongside countless friends, family, co-workers, and strangers showing love and teaching of God's promise which offered hope to all who encountered her.

