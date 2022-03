July 27, 1939 - March 27, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Viale Hamilton of Bloomington passed away at her home Sunday, March 27, 2022. She was with her husband, Ronald Hamilton and daughters: Julie (David) Clemons and Judy (Rick) Hafley.

Surviving are her brothers: Vernon (Sharon) Merrill and Bob Merrill; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was retired from Nestle/Beichs.

Services will be at East Lawn on Saturday April 2, 2022.

Full obituary at eastlawnmemorial.com.