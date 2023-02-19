Aug. 13, 1931 - Feb. 15, 2023

CHATSWORTH — Veronica Ellen Hubly, 91, Chatsworth, died at 12:01 p.m. Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at her residence, Chatsworth.

Visitation will be 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 25, 2023, at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Chatsworth with the rosary at 11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:30 a.m. also at the church. Fr. David Sabel will officiate. Inurnment will follow in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Chatsworth.

The family suggests memorials be given to St. Jude Children's Hospital; St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Chatsworth; OSF Hospice.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury is assisting with arrangements.

Vera was born August 13, 1931, at the family home in Germanville Township, Strawn, IL, a daughter of James and Alma Fulton Lawless. She married Leo C. Hubly on August 12, 1950, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Strawn. They were married fifty-eight years. Leo died November 9, 2008.

She is survived by four children: Edward (Sharon) Hubly of New Ulm, MN, Jo Beth (Joe) Giordani of Windsor, CA, L. John (Mary Lou) Hubly of Clarks Grove, MN, and Teresa (Mike) Trainor of Chatsworth; nineteen grandchildren and thirty-seven great-grandchildren; three brothers: Jerry Lawless of Strawn, John Lawless of Palm Coast, FL, and Dan Lawless of Jacksonville, FL; and three sisters: Alma (Bob) Lemme of Phoenix, AZ, Theresa (Bob) Roland of Ashville, AL, and Sister Aurelia SSJ (Rea) Wurmnest of Jacksonville, FL.

She was preceded in death by four brothers: Joe, Jim, Pat, and Dick Lawless; one sister, Mary Wurmnest; and grandson, Scott Hubly.

Vera had been employed by the Forrest Swine Testing Station for seven years; a family owned and operated business, Honegger Inc., and Data Control in Fairbury. She then farmed with her husband until their retirement in 1998.

She was a member of St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Chatsworth where she served as a lector and eucharistic minister, and member of the Altar and Rosary Society.

Vera enjoyed dancing, bowling, golfing and playing bridge, but her Catholic faith and family were her heart and soul.

