Vernalee Mae McNamara

April 4, 1924 - Aug. 27, 2022

MINONK — Vernalee Mae "Susie" McNamara, 98, of Minonk, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at her home.

Her Memorial Mass will be on Friday, September 2, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Minonk with Franciscan Friars officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. on Friday at the church. Burial will be in St. Patrick Cemetery, Minonk.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Patrick's Catholic Church or to OSF Hospice Eastern Region. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Minonk is in charge of arrangements for the family.

She was born April 4, 1924, in Kewanee Township, the daughter of Raymond and Marie Morey Norton. She graduated from Mineral High School in 1942, and then later graduated from Illinois State Normal University in 1946.

She married Joseph "Bud" McNamara on June 28, 1951. He died in 1978.

Surviving are three daughters: Susan Marie McNamara of Bedford, TX, Mary Joette Koziol of East Greenwich, RI, and Connie (Curtis) Ketchmark of Minonk; two granddaughters: Katie (Marcus) Dittmer, of Charlottesville, VA, and Beth (Christopher) Brosnahan, of Cranston, RI; and four great-grandchildren: Bennett and Emerson Dittmer, and Aiden and Noah Brosnahan.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Judy Ann McNamara; and a brother, Corliss Norton.

Susie had taught business education at Minonk – Dana – Rutland High School for five years full-time and then part-time from 1978 to 1981. After her husbands death, she worked at the Elegant Bridal Shop in Minonk for five years.

She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church and was active in the Altar and Rosary Society for over 60 years.

For many years she bowled on the Morrison Agency Bowling team and was also a member of the Tall Oaks Ladies Golf League. She also belonged to the Movers and Shakers Exercise Group in El Paso.

She particularly enjoyed the many class reunions of her high school students. Other activities included the many sporting events of Fieldcrest High School where her daughter, Judy, coached basketball, softball and golf. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and a fan of University of Illinois basketball and Notre Dame football.