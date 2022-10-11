Dec. 23, 1932 - Aug. 28, 2022

CONGERVILLE — Verna Lucile Wood Gordon was born December 23, 1932 to Vernon Wood and Goldie Meredith Wood.

She died peacefully on August 28, 2022 at her home in Congerville, IL surrounded by family.

Verna married John Birch Gordon, Jr., on June 10, 1951. He died on July 26, 1985. She was also preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Marvin Wood, Shirley Potter and Betty Tate; and one son, Stanly J. Gordon.

Surviving are her sons, Steven Gordon of Deer Creek and Kelly Gordon of Normal, as well as a daughter, Sandra Little of Hudson, seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

She loved her family and friends especially, Diane Rice and Candy Smith.

She was an avid reader and especially loved reading to her grandchildren. She loved the outdoors and her favorite past-time was mowing her own lawn.

She was mostly a homemaker and when her children were grown and on their own, she became a Board Member and worked at the Zehr Community Library in Goodfield. When she could not physically attend church services, she made time to watch church on TV.

A service for the burial of Verna's urn will take place graveside at Glendale Memorial Cemetery, 18119 IL -9, Pekin IL on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Mick Duffy officiating.

Verna's Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at the Rock Creek Church, 307 E. Kauffman Street, Congerville IL. Food will be provided.

Cremation Services have been accorded by the Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka, IL. For more information, please call 309-467-2423.