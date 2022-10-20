Dec. 31, 1943 - Oct. 17, 2022

LEXINGTON — Verna L. Friedmansky, 78, of Lexington, passed away at Carle BroMenn Medical Center on Monday, October 17, 2022.

Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Eastview Christian Church in Bloomington with Pastor Tyler Hari officiating. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. with service to follow all at the church. Cremation will be accorded, and inurnment will be private for the family in Lexington Cemetery at a later date.

Verna was born in Lanesville, IL, on December 31, 1943, a daughter to Lewis and Mildred Preston Fields. She married Peter Friedmansky in Bloomington on October 21, 1988. He survives.

Also surviving are her children: Jodi Kelley, Bloomington, Dawn Patton, Normal, Stephen (Leesa) Friedmansky, Lexington, Brian (Autumn) Friedmansky, Wellington, CO; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sisters: Sara Ann Campbell and Nellie Nelson, both of Clinton.

She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, and two sisters.

Verna retired from General Electric after 35 years. Her passion was cooking for people. She was a member of the Waynesville American Legion Post 1189 where she helped prepare many meals. As a member of Eastview Christian Church and loving her Lord, she was in charge of the funeral dinners for many years. She was fond of antiques and loved to travel. Verna was like a mother to all. Especially to those who attended the annual Colorado elk hunting trip, where she cooked enough meals to feed an army. Most of all she was an incredible loving wife, mother, and grandmother and enjoyed all the moments that she could spend with her family.

Memorials may be given to Waynesville American Legion Post 1189. Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home in Lexington is handling arrangements for the family.

