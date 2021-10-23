BLOOMINGTON — Verlyn Dolores Zachow, 92, died Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Heritage Health, Bloomington, IL, under Comfort Care and OSF Hospice Services.

Verlyn was born on March 22, 1929, in Sheboygan, WI, to the late Fred John and Clara Minnie (Scholtz) Ristow. She married Douglas Earl Zachow, on June 27, 1956, in Oskhosh, WI. Verlyn taught biology and English in South Milwaukee. She was a homemaker in Menomonee Falls and Wausau, WI. Verlyn moved to Luther Oaks, in Bloomington, IL, to be closer to her family. Verlyn enjoyed a good book and thoughtful conversation. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Bloomington, IL. Verlyn was an expert cook and enthusiastically proclaimed, "Desert goes with the meal!".

Survivors include one daughter, Barbara Zachow (Roger D. Shanks), Urbana, IL; one grandson, Michael Douglas Ford (Pamela Levine), Portola Valley, CA; and numerous friends and neighbors. She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Zachow, in 2002.

Verlyn left the last stanza of the Epitaph by Merrit Malloy on her desk. "Love doesn't die. People do. So, when all that is left of me is love, give me away."

Come to a Celebration of Life to be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 27, at Luther Oaks, 601 Lutz Road, Bloomington, IL. Reverend Sarah Isbell, will be officiating. Visitation will be after the service at Luther Oaks.

The family requests that no flowers be given. Memorials may be directed to Wesley United Methodist Church in Bloomington, IL, Emmanuel Community UMC in Menomonee Falls, WI, Midwest Food Bank in Normal, IL, or the Bloomington Public Library.