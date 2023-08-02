May 12, 1929 - Aug. 1, 2023

EUREKA — Verla Mae Wiegand, 94, of Eureka, died at 7:36 a.m., Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at the Eureka Apostolic Christian Home.

She was born May 12, 1929, in Morton, IL, to Jesse J. and Laura E. (Rocke) Getz. She married Dan R. Wiegand on October 22, 1950, in Roanoke. He died July 26, 2013.

She was also preceded in death by three brothers: Melvin, Merlyn, and Allen Getz; a daughter-in-law, Barb Wiegand; and two great-grandchildren.

Surviving are four sons: Ronald (Kary) Wiegand of Eureka, Larry (Lori) Wiegand of Congerville, Rick (Sue) Wiegand of Eureka, Mike (Jenise) Wiegand of Deer Creek; three daughters: Pat (Jon) Knapp of Eureka, Cindy (Randy) Schmidgall of Goodfield, Carol (Kim) Craig of Congerville; one brother, Jerry Getz of Roanoke; two sisters-in-law: Jan Getz of Roanoke and Margaret Getz of Peoria; 27 grandchildren; 77 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Verla's love for the Lord was evident as she served her family and friends.

Verla loved flowers, baking and entertaining her friends and family. Verla especially enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a kind and loving woman to all and touched the lives of so many. She will be missed dearly.

The family would like to express their deep appreciation for the love and care Verla was given by staff and others at the Eureka Apostolic Christian Home.

Verla was a member of the Goodfield Apostolic Church where a funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 4, 2023. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Goodfield Apostolic Fellowship Hall and from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Burial will be in the Goodfield-Congerville Apostolic Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Eureka Apostolic Christian Home or Life Points in Morton.

