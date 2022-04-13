Nov. 20, 1924 - April 11, 2022

GIBSON CITY — Verla M. Williams, 97 of Gibson City, passed away at 2:15 p.m. Monday, April 11, 2022, at Gibson Area Hospital, Gibson City.

Private family services will be held. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Verla was born November 20, 1924, in Forrest the daughter of Sidney and Irene Brucker Yoder. She married Donald Williams. He preceded her in death May 8, 2002.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews: Theresa Rueck, Tom Yoder, Kevin Yoder, Mark Yoder, Randy Yoder, Steve Yoder, Brad Thornburg and Steve Thornburg; and a special friend, Delores Kenney.

Verla was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three brothers: Donald Yoder, Wayne Yoder, Glen Yoder; one sister, Joyce Thornburg; and a niece, Lynn Thornburg.

Verla graduated from Forrest High School and from the Mennonite School of Nursing. She was an industrial nurse in California until her retirement. She and her husband lived in California for 65-years and after his death she returned to the area and lived in Gibson City since 2016.

She was a member of the Red Hat Society and Quilting Club. She was also a very involved member of the Menifee Valley Women's Club and past president.

Verla enjoyed sewing, quilting, painting, gardening and making jewelry. She loved being active and looked forward to learning new things.

Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor's choice.