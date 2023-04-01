Jan. 30, 1940 - March 30, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Vera L. Wallin, 83, of Bloomington, passed away at 9:54 a.m., Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Heritage Health, Bloomington.

There will be a celebration of Vera's life at a later date. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Berean Prison Ministries, Peoria.

Vera was born January 30, 1940, in Peoria, the daughter of Ezra and Marie (Meyer) Hohulin. She married Rodney H. Wallin on January 26, 1963, in Woodworth, WI. Her husband passed away on December 19, 2013. She was also preceded in death by her parents, four brothers and two sisters.

Survivors include her children: Catherine Milroy of Bloomington, Daniel R. (Shawn) Wallin of Houston, TX, and Susan (Jim) Simmons of Tanzania, Africa; one sister, Mary Hohulin of Ft. Myers, FL; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Vera was a member of East White Oak Bible Church, Carlock. Vera and her family served as missionaries in Papua New Guinea from 1965 – 1975. She was a loving and honorable wife and mother; and passionate grandmother. She loved the word of God, and was a strong prayer warrior who followed Jesus faithfully.

