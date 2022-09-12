Jan. 11, 1920 - Aug. 20, 2022

GRIDLEY — Vera J. (Hoobler) Brady, 102, of Gridley passed away at 8:59 a.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Heritage Health in El Paso.

She was born on January 11, 1920 in Gridley a daughter of Charles and Lucinda (Wilson) Hoobler. She married James J. Brady on January 11, 1973 in El Paso. He passed away on April 25, 1988.

She leaves behind a stepdaughter, Katherine (Kay) Timm; four grandchildren: Katrina (Matt) Wesley, Erin Timm, Caroline (Ehren) Schwieber, Max Timm; and also Pat (Terry) Eggers Brady; seven great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, stepson, Terrance (Terry) Brady, four sisters, Martha Umland, Lois Philpot, Fayne Hunter, Carol Flesher, two nieces and a nephew.

After receiving her Nursing degree from St. Francis Hospital in Peoria she was employed at St. James Hospital in Pontiac in the maternity ward, later working in private practice of Dr. Leslie Lowenthal, and then retiring in 1982. Vera spent her life caring for others.

She was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in El Paso and belonged to the Altar and Rosary Society for many years. Besides being devoted to her church she was devoted to the Chicago Cubs. They will miss one of their biggest fans.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in El Paso. Father Robert Rayson will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in El Paso. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso is handling arrangements for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ruestmaharrisfuneralhome.com.