April 22, 1921 - May 18, 2023

LINCOLN — Vera Bane, 102, of Lincoln, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023, at St. Clara's Nursing Home in Lincoln. She was born April 22, 1921 in Lebanon, KY, to Charles and Mary (Lampkin) Huber.

Vera moved to Illinois in the mid 1940s and married the love of her life, Lowell Bane on March 2, 1946. The two raised a family of four on their Walnut Grove Farm in Arrowsmith, IL. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and was known for doting on all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Vera was a faithful member of Epiphany Catholic Church for many years, prior to her moving to Lincoln, where she became of member of Holy Family Church. She was a joy to all and will be missed deeply by everyone who knew her.

She is survived by her children: Larry (Vicki) Bane of Tampa, FL, Joe (Camille) Bane of Arrowsmith, IL, Mary (Charles) Williams of Lincoln, IL, Cathy Miller of Normal, IL; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in passing by her spouse, Lowell Bane; great-grandson, Arby Williams; four brothers; son-in-law, Gary Miller; and parents, Charles and Mary Huber.

A public visitation will be held on Friday, May 26, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Private burial will be held at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Church, 316 South Logan Street, Lincoln, IL.

