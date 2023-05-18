Nov. 27, 1961 - April 18, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Venita L. Dillingham-Anderson, 61, of Bloomington, passed on April 18, 2023, at OSF St Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

True to her giving and indomitable spirit, she donated her body to Science Care. They will plant a tree in her memory in the National Forest Preserve on the anniversary of her passing.

Her service will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, located at 801 W. Market St. in Bloomington, IL.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society in her honor.