Oct. 12, 1930 - July 29, 2022

LOWPOINT — Velora J. Brook, 91, of Lowpoint, IL, passed away at 2:50 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka with her granddaughter, Alissa by her side.

She was born on October 12, 1930, in Vanzant, MO, to Charles W. and Nancy (Phillips) Saltenberger. She married Ned K. Brook on March 31, 1951, in Hardy, AR. He passed away on March 18, 2006.

Surviving are her son, Larry (Jacqui) Brook of Peoria, IL; daughter, Nancy (Larry) Fillman of Eureka, IL; granddaughters: Michelle (Michael) Kriz of Bloomington, IL, and Alissa (Kevin) Marsh of Washington, IL; great-grandchildren: Kaylee, Emalee, and Brenlee Marsh; Velora's significant other, Bernie Lunsford of Washington; and Marsha Brook, whom she treated like a daughter.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two grandsons: Jason and Matthew Crawford.

Velora worked at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka, in the activities department for 23 years. She also worked as a part-time cook at Lowpoint-Washburn High School. She was a member of Lowpoint United Methodist Church. She loved crocheting, reading, gardening, especially her flower gardens, and traveling.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka for the loving care they provided to Velora.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 am on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Mason Funeral Home Metamora Chapel. Graveside Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday at Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka, IL, with Reverend Bob DeBolt officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka, 610 West Cruger Avenue, Eureka, IL, 61530; or the American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL, 60674.

