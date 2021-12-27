EL PASO — Velma "Mickey" Dawson (Sisco), 97, of El Paso, formerly of Heyworth, passed away on December 25, 2021, at Heritage Health – El Paso, IL.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, 1104 N. Main St. Bloomington, IL.

Mickey was born on June 29, 1924, in Mattoon, IL, a daughter of Elisha (Pat) Sisco and Gladys Sisco (Cherry). She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Glenn Sisco; and husbands: Ralph Dawson and Francis Dawson.

Surviving is her brother, Sanford Sisco of Louisiana; children: Karen Ergun of Georgia, Lynda Dawson of Oklahoma, Dennis Dawson of Tennessee. Step-children: Lester Dawson of Colorado, Sherrilyn Dawson, Jimmy Dawson, Penny Magacimo of California, and many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Mickey grew up on the Sisco Family farm near Clinton, IL. In 1942 she married Joseph Ralph Dawson of Clinton. In 1955, Ralph, Mickey, and their three children moved from Clinton to Riverside, California. There she lovingly cared for the family living on 6-acre "urban" farm with an English Walnut grove. Mickey worked tirelessly in the Dawson Family General Contracting business with bookkeeping, scheduling, and logistics. Mickey was the very best mother and kept busy with the "kids" piano-organ lessons, Boy-Girl Scout activities, the Missionary Society, and volunteering as a pink lady at the hospital. Mickey loved to cook and sewed clothes and outfits for her children to wear performing in musical concerts, contests, and parades.

In 1979 she married Francis Dawson and moved to Colton, CA. After retiring in 1996, Mickey and Francis moved to Country Oaks Estates near Heyworth, IL.

Mickey was able to reunite with former schoolmates and several longtime family friends. Mickey and her husband loved to travel, dance, spend quality time with family-friends, and mostly work outside on their landscaping and beautiful flowers.

Mickey will be remembered as a devoted mother; a warm, caring person, who loved life, family and never ever complained.

The family would like to thank Heritage Hospice, the staff at Heritage Health El Paso and Evergreen Village Normal for their compassionate and loving care during her time living there.

