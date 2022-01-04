LeROY — Velma May (Scott) Jones, 94, of LeRoy went to meet Jesus her Lord and Savior on December 31, 2021

Velma was born February 10, 1927, in LeRoy a daughter of Asa and Lola (Leathers) Scott. She married Harold "Shorty" Jones on February 26, 1956, in Downs, IL. He preceded her in death.

Surviving are her four children: Carolyn Dollarhide, LeRoy; Jeffrey (Nidia) Jones, Yalaha, FL; Sheila (Randy) May, Mahomet, IL; Teresa (Paul) Masters, San Tan Valley, AZ; twelve grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren; In-laws: Elma Scott, Lenny (Diane) Jones, Butch (Joyce) Jones, Joe (Marty) Jones, Jerri (Dennis) Barron, and Bob Brown.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters and brothers-in-law: Lela (Robert) Shilt, Ruby (Roy) Satterfeal, Laverne (Gene) Van Note; two brothers: Harlan Scott and David Scott; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Roy (Elaine) Jones; three sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law: Juanita (Max) Atkinson, Frances (Don) Whitlock, and Janice Brown.

Velma was a lifelong member of LeRoy Bethel Church. She enjoyed her Bible Study ladies. She loved providing childcare in her home for 40 years. Many of those kids today still call her Grandma.

Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 p.m., Friday, January 7, 2022, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home LeRoy. Graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in Oak Grove Cemetery, LeRoy, IL. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Home Sweet Home Mission, Bloomington, IL.