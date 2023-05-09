June 23, 1942 - May 6, 2023

BENSON — Velda Mae Kennell, 80, of Benson, IL, went to her eternal home on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, after a terminal stroke that happened on Thursday morning.

She was born on June 23, 1942, at the family home in rural Roanoke to David and Wilma Kennell Ulrich. She married Leonard Kennell on August 25, 1961. During their early years of marriage, the couple made their home in Benson, IL, until Leonard went into voluntary service in Fort Wayne, IN.

Velda is survived by her husband of 61 years, Leonard; five children: Leon (O'Tilia) Kennell of El Paso, IL, Larry (Rose) Kennell of Joliet, MT, Valerie (Jon) Yoder of Roanoke, IL, Loren (Joanne) Kennell of Roanoke, IL, Lonnie Kennell of Hayward, WI; 26 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Janice Ulrich of Washburn, IL; one brother, Virgil (Dot) Ulrich of Lacon, IL; and one sister-in-law, Loretta Ulrich of Washburn, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, David, and Wilma Ulrich and one brother, James Ulrich.

A true homemaker at heart, Velda enjoyed raising her family on the farm. She loved gardening, sewing, tending to her pink petunias, eating anything strawberry, and reading her Bible in the early hours of the day.

Velda and Leonard opened Family Foods in Benson, IL, in 1994. She enjoyed her interaction with the community of Benson.

In their retired years, they enjoyed volunteering with Mennonite Disaster Service (MDS) with relief services and cleanup work following natural disasters in many states. They made friends wherever they went.

Most of all though, Velda loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was an enthusiastic and energetic lady.

Velda gave her heart to the Lord at a young age and was a member of the Linn Mennonite Church at Roanoke, IL, until her death.

The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. The generosity and loving kindness have been a blessing during the time of Mom's passing.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Linn Mennonite Church in rural Roanoke. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation will be held from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke. Burial will be in the Roanoke Mennonite Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Linn Mennonite Christian School.

Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.