MINIER — Vaudrine Marie Cooper, 95, of Minier, passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.

She was born July 21, 1926 in Minier to Levi and Emma Oswald Nafziger. She married Eugene Cooper on April 13, 1952 in Minier, and he passed away November 16, 1975.

She is survived by her daughter, Becky (H.R.) Stroud; one grandson, Jason (Laurel) Stroud; two great-grandchildren: Elijah and Eliana Stroud; five nephews and their families; and neighbors, Bruce and Bette Jane Otto and their family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Lila Rutter; and two brothers: Merle and Donald Nafziger.

Vaudrine attended Minier Christian Church. She graduated from Hopedale Community High School and Brown's Business College. Prior to her marriage, she worked at Travelers Insurance in Peoria and the Farmers State Bank in Minier. She and her husband owned Cooper's Market, C-Mart and Cooper's Family Center.

A private family burial will be in Minier Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Minier Christian Church.

To express condolences online visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.