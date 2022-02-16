SHEFFIELD — Vanessa E. Sugg, 43, of Sheffield, IL, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Loyola University Medical Center, Maywood, IL.

She was born November 8, 1978, in Kewanee, IL, the daughter of Leif Porter and Jeynelle Johnston.

She is survived by three children: Chase (Blaze Foreman) Phillips of Preston, IA, Ian (Katelyn Flagel) Phillips of Maquoketa, IA, and Payton Sugg of Lostant, IL; one grandchild: Ollie Phillips; and a grandchild on the way; her father, Leif Porter of Sheffield, IL; her mother, Jeynelle Johnston of Clinton, IL; one brother, Nathaniel Porter of Killeen, TX; and one step-sister, Chrystal Almanza of Clinton, IL.

She graduated from Bureau Valley High School with the Class of 1996. She attended Sauk Valley Community College, Dixon, IL, and then Heartland Community College, Bloomington, IL, where she earned her LPN.

Vanessa enjoyed working as a nurse. She liked gardening, cooking and canning. Family was important to her and she especially loved spending time with her children.

Cremation rites will be accorded and a celebration of Vanessa's life will be scheduled at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to her family. Online condolences may be sent to www.grant-johnsonfh.com.