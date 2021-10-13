EMDEN — Valerie D. Alberts, 66, of Emden, passed away, Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

She was born October 30, 1954 in Lincoln. Her parents were Harold Fink and James (Dorothy) Bluhm. She married Tom Alberts November 26, 1977, in Morton and he survives.

Also surviving are three sons: Michael (Eileen Voigts) Alberts of Bloomington, Nicholas (April) Alberts of Emden, and Douglas (Kristina) Alberts of Emden; one daughter, Leann (Andrew) Johnson of Plano, IL; six grandchildren: Claire and Cole Johnson, Austin, Caelyn, Liam and James Alberts; one sister, Vicki Crane of Bloomington.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one infant granddaughter, Amelia Dawn.

She was a homemaker. Valerie volunteered at the American Red Cross. She was a devoted mother and grandmother.

She attended the Valley Chapel Church in Green Valley, where her funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 16, 2021. Pastor Nathan Best will officiate. A visitation will be from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friday, and one hour before the service on Saturday, both at the church. A private burial will be at Bethel Cemetery in Emden. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Delavan is handling the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the American Red Cross or Camp Griesheim or of the donors choice.

To express condolences online visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.