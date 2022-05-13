Jan. 28, 1925 - May 10, 2022

LEROY — Valeria L. Dotson, 97, of LeRoy, passed away May 10, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Hospital, Normal.

She was born January 28, 1925, to Harry and Artie (Scott) Epperson, and married the love of her life, Roger Dotson on January 9, 1947, in Colfax, IL. He precedes her in passing after 67-years of loving matrimony.

Surviving are her children-in-law: Richard Sutton, Beverly Dotson; grandchildren: Nicole Durham, Kristin (John) Rollins, Valerie (Dan) Johnson, Melissa (Dale) Karrick, Jenny Sutton; great-grandchildren: Peyton Rollins, Makenna Rollins, Caitlyn Karrick, Kaitlyn, and Emmalyn.

Valeria is also preceded in passing by her parents; children: Robert "Bob" Dotson, Jeanne Sutton; and brothers: Elmo and Ervin Epperson.

Valeria was a very loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was an active member of her community, being a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church of LeRoy as well as the American Legion. Most people in town knew her from Poindexter's IGA. She was bestowed the title of Grand Matriarch with the Independent Order of Odd Fellow-Rebekas in Lincoln. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society. Valeria was an incredibly faithful woman, who loved God with all her heart and will be missed dearly by her family and community.

A visitation will be held at LeRoy United Methodist Church on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m., with a funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow services at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.