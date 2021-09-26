Valentine J. Klunk

MORTON — Valentine Joseph Klunk, 90, of Morton, IL, passed away August 23, 2021 at UnityPoint Methodist in Peoria.

Born June 25, 1931 in Michael, IL. to Valentine and Evelyn (Myer) Klunk, Val was one of 11 children. He married Pat Simpson in Champaign, IL, on December 28, 1957.

Surviving is his loving wife of 64 years; their five children: Valerie (Brad) Barkley of Peoria, Stephen (Rebecca) Klunk, of Libertyville, OH, Cheryl (Jay) Chrisman of Downs, IL, Linda Hefflefinger of Morton, and Alan Klunk of East Peoria; 14 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

After graduation from Greenfield High School in 1950, he attended Western Illinois and the University of Illinois. He and was a member of the Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity. It was between Val's time at WIU and U of I, he was called to serve his country during the Korean conflict, where he was a member of the US Army's 77th Airborne Special Forces Group. Upon successfully completing his military obligation and continuing his college experience in Champaign, Val was introduced to what would become his lifelong occupation; the sales of home specialty products. As Val's career progressed, he fulfilled a dream of establishing his own company, Exclusive Home Products.

Val was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and Peoria Cursillo Community. Valentine, "Val", will be greatly missed and there is no doubt in our minds he was welcomed into the loving arms of Jesus on August 23, 2021. It was not unusual to hear one of us say to him "I Love You", and he would respond, "I LOVE YOU MORE" This is how we remember our Valentine.

A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton, with Msgr. Jerry Ward officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, and also Thursday, from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m., prior to the Mass, both at the church. Valentine's Funeral Mass will be live streamed at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021, on the parish Facebook page (Go to Facebook.com and search for Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church - Morton, IL) and on YouTube (Go to YouTube.com and search for Live BSC Stream).

A private family interment service will take place at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church Building Fund or Peoria Cursillo Community.

Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements. To view Val's complete obituary and online video tribute or to leave a condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.