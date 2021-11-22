MINIER — Ural W. Baker, 81, of Minier passed away November 17, 2021. He was born October 23, 1940 to Herschel and Ola (Warren) Baker and married the love of his life, Nancy Quick.

Surviving are his loving spouse of 61 years, Nancy; children: Randy (Sirena) Baker, Lisa Baker; grandchildren: Heather, Brad, Ashley, Nicholas, Kayla, Chloe; great-grandchildren: Aislinn, Addyson; sister, Janice (JB) Kessinger; brothers-in-law: Mike Watson, Gary Watson; sister-in-law, Edie Cohoon and nieces and nephews: Jay, Kim, Tonya, and Rhonda.

He is preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Christine Coleman.

Ural loved western movies and classic country music. He was very loving and took care of his family. He was a jack-of-all trades, who had a keen interest in real estate and enjoyed bow hunting, fishing and spending time in his garage.

A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. with a service to follow and entombment at East Lawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

A special thank you to Dr. Matt Rossi and the staff at Hopedale Hospital for their wonderful care they've given Ural.