July 28, 1947 - Sept. 30, 2022

WASHBURN — Tsuyako "Happy" Dennis, 75, of Washburn passed away peacefully on Friday, September 30, 2022, at Cabin Livin' Senior Care with her children by her side.

Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no service per her request. Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home in Washburn is handling arrangements for the family.

Tsuyako was born in Nagasaki, Japan on July 28, 1947, to Yoshinobu and Fussa (Nomoto) Yamaguchi. She married Darrell Dennis at the American Embassy in Japan on June 12, 1967. He preceded her in death in 2018 after 50 years of marriage..

Tsuyako is survived by her children: Howard (Sue) Dennis, of McNabb, and Susanna (Keith) Barth, of Washburn; grandchildren: Michael Dennis, and Karissa, Kandace, and Keaton Barth; she is also survived by three brothers; two sisters; and their families in Japan.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Tsuyako was always smiling, which is the reason that everyone called her "Happy". She attended dressmaking school in Japan and became a professional seamstress and worked at the Toluca Garment Factory for 18 years. Happy had several other hobbies. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, crocheting, fishing and painting. She especially loved spending her time with her children and grandchildren.

Tsuyako was a member of the Church of Christ in Metamora.

Tsuyako spent the last four years of her life under the care of Lucinda and John Dixon at Cabin Livin' Senior Care. The peaceful country setting made Happy feel at home. The family would like to give a special thanks to them for their above and beyond care and friendship they provided.

Memorial donations may be made to: Cabin Livin' Senior Care, 9641 N. 600th Ave., Hennepin, IL 61327.