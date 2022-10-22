Troy Irven Brand

Troy is survived by his mother, Peggy Brand of Urbana; brother, Darrell Lee Brand (Darcie) of Liberty Township, OH; nieces: Katie, Kassidy and nephew, Kooper Brand; and several cousins. He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Brand.

Troy is a 1985 graduate at Urbana High School and was in the Urbana High School Choir with director Willie Summerville. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge Demolay. He attended Parkland College and graduated from Nashville Auto Diesel College and worked as a diesel mechanic service writer. He grew up in Illinois and over the years he lived in Kansas City, MO, Louisville, KY, Nashville, TN, Dallas, TX, and came back to Illinois. He was a member of Bible Baptist Church, Champaign, Eastview Christian Church, Normal and a member of the Sons of American Legion. He has a passion for anything automotive, especially Edsels, Mustangs, and Thunderbirds. He also had a passion for cooking and the St. Louis Cardinals.