Feb. 6, 1988 - July 23, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Tracy Ann Emmert, 35, of Bloomington, passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Her funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal, where the Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Interment will immediately follow services at Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

She was born February 6, 1988 in Huntington Beach, CA, daughter of Jerry and Janet Gramata Emmert.

Surviving are her parents, Jerry and Janet Emmert, Bloomington; her aunt, Linda (Toby) Edison, Coronado, CA; her uncle, John (Melissa) Gramata, Huntington Beach, CA; her maternal grandmother, Mary Lou Gramata, Huntington Beach, CA, and several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Lisa Emmert, in 2017.

Tracy loved her cats, Peter and the late, Alex. She enjoyed nature and walks in the woods, and loved listening to and playing the Viola. Tracy loved watching Jeopardy. She also loved to read and she would never pass up the opportunity of being involved in a deep philosophical conversation.

Her family will greatly miss her witty sense of humor, her very big heart and her contagious positivity. Despite many lengthy illnesses over the years, Tracy never complained and handled it all with so much grace.