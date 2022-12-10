Oct. 26, 1968 - Dec. 8, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Tonya Jean Olsen, 54, of Bloomington, passed away at Arcadia Care Bloomington, on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 2:21 AM.

There will be a Celebration of life at a later date and Tonya will be laid to rest at Hopewell Cemetery in Downs.

Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Tonya was born on October 26, 1968. Her mother Janice Alpers, daughter Hayley Michelle, and Grandparents preceded her in death. She had recently lost her service dog, Destiny Lynn, who had meant so much to her, through thick and thin.

She is survived by her father, Tom Olsen; son Nigel (Kayla Gibson) Olsen; and her grandson, Negan Olsen, all of Downs; and one sister, Joanna Olsen of Holder, IL. Also, a slew of cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Tonya was a graduate of Tri-Valley High School where she loved to play softball. She was an avid sports fan and especially loved cheering on the Bears, Cubs and Bulls. Tonya also served her country in the United States Army. She never met a stranger and was always kind to everyone she met.

She passed away at peace with her Lord Jesus.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the McLean County Humane Society.

