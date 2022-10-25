March 1, 1945 - Oct. 18, 2022

ROANOKE — Toni L. Funk, 77, of Roanoke, IL, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

She was born on March 1, 1945, in Buena Vista, Colorado to Battista and Thelma Honaker Martino. She married Greg Funk on April 8, 1978, in Benson, IL. He survives.

Also surviving is one son, Jeff Funk; one daughter, Sara (Robert) Bergthold; one stepdaughter, Kammy Blunier; one sister, Joan (Gary) Corson; all of Roanoke; eight grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Christina Funk; one brother, Don Hoover; and one sister, Dixie Kruse.

Toni was a waitress many years in Roanoke, working at Amigoni Supper Club and Rollies Kountry Kitchen.

Toni loved to give back and served her community in many capacities. She started and faithfully served the Roanoke Food Pantry with her husband for 40 years. She served on the Roanoke Festival Committee, the Roanoke American Legion Auxiliary, Roanoke Fire Department Auxiliary and the Italian American Club.

She loved to bowl and taught many kids how to bowl over the years.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 22,2022, at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will be at Roanoke Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Roanoke Food Pantry or the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Home. Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.