BLOOMINGTON — Tomoko Ota, 69, of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 9:15 AM on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Carle BroMenn, Normal, IL. She will be cremated. The family will receive friends at 3:00-5:00 PM, Friday, December 3, 2021 at Calvert and Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Private inurnment will be in Funks Grove Cemetery, McLean, IL. The family suggests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society.

Tomoko was born October 10, 1952 in Tokyo, Japan the daughter of Makoto and Michiko Yoshida Ariyoshi. She married Kunio "Ken" Ota on December 21, 1975 in Tokyo, Japan.

He survives, also surviving is her four children: Eisuke Ota, Normal, IL, Ryohei (Yoshiko) Ota, Fujisawa, Japan, Yoshi Ota, Orland Park, IL, Kensaku Ota, Normal, IL, two grandchildren: Anna Belle Ota, Nina Marie Ota, Fujisawa, Japan, one brother, Toru (Kazue) Ariyoshi, Tokyo, Japan and one sister, Yoshiko (Atsushi) Sato, Tokyo, Japan. Tomoko is preceded in death by her parents.

Tomoko received her associates degree from Aoyama Junior College, Tokyo, Japan. She had worked at the British Embassy in Tokyo, Japan. Her hobbies included quilting, toll painting and stained glass artwork. Tomoko had volunteered at both St Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL and Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be missed by all who knew her.

