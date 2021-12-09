EUREKA — Tommy L. Stoller, 70, of Eureka, IL, passed away at 5:07 a.m. on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at his residence.

He was born on July 29, 1951, in Peoria, IL, a son of Willis and Wilma Eastman Stoller. He married Edith M. Blunier on May 25, 1975, in Eureka, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are his children: Rachel (Kevin) Schrock of Eureka, Darrell (Jennifer) Stoller of Carlock, Brenda (Michael) Geiger of Hudson, NH, Paula Stoller of Eureka, Sarah (Jared) Fehr of El Paso, Kathryn (Jonathan) Guth of Mahomet, Samuel Stoller of Secor, Jeanette Rose Stoller of Eureka; two sisters: Patricia Fischer of Eureka, Betty Kinder of Snellville, GA; one brother, George (Nyla) Stoller of Brownton, MN.

He loved his family dearly including his 20 grandchildren: Rebekah, Caleb, Hannah, and David Schrock; Mason, Kinley, Miles, Rigg, and Ryker Stoller; Benjamin, Joshua, and Kaitlyn Geiger; Audrey, Serena, Jayla, Austin, and Quinn Fehr; Kaylee, Jadin, and Harper Guth.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Robert Stoller.

He was a member of the Eureka Apostolic Christian Church where funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Church Ministers will officiate. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 10, 2021, from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Goodfield Apostolic Christian Fellowship Hall and also from 9:00 - 9:45 a.m. on Saturday prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Cemetery. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is handling arrangements for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Eureka Apostolic Christian Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.argoruestmanharris.com.