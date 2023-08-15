Sept. 18, 1941 - Aug. 12, 2023

NORMAL — Tommie H. Whitecotton, 81, of Normal, passed away Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Normal.

His funeral will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 18, 2023, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington with Rev. Joel Labertew officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society.

Tommie was born September 18, 1941, in Batesville, AR, the son of Otis and Mary Garrett Whitecotton. They preceded him in death.

Survivors include a brother, Turl Whitecotton, Heyworth; two sisters: Margaret Kraft, Scottsdale, AZ, and Janet Gaither, Jonesboro, AR; one niece; four nephews; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Tommie graduated from Bloomington High School and retired from General Telephone after 47 years with the company. He enjoyed family gatherings, fishing, collecting arrowheads and woodcarving.

