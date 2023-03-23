Nov. 23, 1942 - March 21, 2023

CONWAY, Missouri — Tom Walsh, 80, of Conway, MO, passed away March 21, 2023, after a long illness.

Tom was born November 23, 1942, in Decatur, IL. Tom is survived by his wife, Sandra Walsh of 33 years. He is also survived by three sons: Timothy (Sabrina) Walsh, Farmer City, IL, Craig Walsh, DeWitt, IL, and Patrick O' Connor, Colorado Springs, CO; numerous grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Linda (Steve) Rogers of Eureka Springs, AR; brother, Dick (Sally) Walsh of Farmer City, IL; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by three infant sons: whom he called, Trent, Donnie and Ronnie; his parents, Robert and Elizabeth Walsh; his brother, Joseph Walsh; and a grandson, Wes Weedman.

Tom was a lifelong farmer and rancher in Illinois, Missouri, and Texas. His hobbies included riding motorcycles and collecting firearms. He followed NASCAR into the 1990s and flew his Cessna and later, his Piper Cherokee Tom and Sandra enjoyed many years at their lodge fishing, enjoying all the wildlife, and relaxing.

Visitation will be Monday, March 27, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City. His funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. also at the funeral home with Pastor Dave Ashby officiating. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Farmer City.

In lieu of flowers, Tom would appreciate memorials to the Blue Ridge High School FFA, at 411 John Street, Farmer City, IL, 61842.