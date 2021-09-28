PEORIA — Tom Mikulecky, of Peoria, IL died Saturday, September 26, 2021, surrounded by his family after several years of medical challenges.

He is survived by Patsy "Patricia Ann" of 58 wonderful years; and their four children including: Joe Mikulecky (Dorothy) Bloomington, IL; Chris Sitz (Dayton) of Arcadia, OK, and her daughters: Carmen of Reigensburg, Germany, and Claire of Norman, OK; Paul Mikulecky (Marga) and sons: Colin and Owen of Denver, CO; and Susan Boyme, and son Ronen and daughter Morgan of Auburn, CA.

Tom was born November 8, 1938 in Minneapolis MN, the son of Dr. Elston J. and Doris Albe (Charleston) Mikulecky. Tom graduated from high school in Glencoe, MN, where his father practiced dentistry. He then went on to the University of Minnesota, graduating with a BS Degree in 1960 in Political Science and International Relations. He continued his education at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy (Harvard and Tufts Universities) in 1961, with a Master's Degree in International Relations. He then completed his doctorate in political science and public administration at the University of Arizona. Tom taught at Southern Methodist University, and later at Illinois Wesleyan, Illinois State University, and Heartland Community College.

Tom's first job was grant writer with the City of Tucson, followed by assistant to the City Manager for Intergovernmental Services for the City of Dallas, TX. After a teaching stint at SMU, he was County Manager of Summit County, CO, then served as City Manager of Bartlesville, OK, and Peoria, IL. He then performed municipal management consulting services for a variety of cities and organizations before retiring.

Tom's life will be celebrated in Peoria on Friday, October 8, 2021, at St Thomas Catholic Church with a 9:30 a.m. visitation, 11:00 a.m. mass, and a noon reception. The celebration will continue in Chicago on Saturday, October 9, 2021 with an internment at Resurrection Cemetery, followed by a noon reception. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home or their favorite animal charity.